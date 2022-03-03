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Playbook to Take down and Control the Web
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420 views • March 03, 2022
The elite must Control All Communication as stated by the World Economic Forum. So the war is cover to destroy the internet and bring it back up with major restrictions in terms of access and content. After the takedown, you'll need papers or biometric id to get on the net. The Russia war is a primer to destroy the web. Fake news is alive and well as the fake MSN that are using fake photos / videos to depict war and drive hatred of Russia. MSN are using stock photos and or using pure deception per Mitch Henderson on Rense Show. Klaus Schwab has said face to face jobs will really no exist in the future. So the end goal will be digital enslavement camps that only the approved websites, you'll be able to visit. Inflation – blamed on Russia – please.. Sign up for our newsletter at sjwellfire.com
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Playbook to Take down and Control the Web
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Playbook to Take down and Control the Web
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