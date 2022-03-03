BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Playbook to Take down and Control the Web
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
433 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
420 views • March 03, 2022
The elite must Control All Communication as stated by the World Economic Forum. So the war is cover to destroy the internet and bring it back up with major restrictions in terms of access and content. After the takedown, you'll need papers or biometric id to get on the net. The Russia war is a primer to destroy the web. Fake news is alive and well as the fake MSN that are using fake photos / videos to depict war and drive hatred of Russia. MSN are using stock photos and or using pure deception per Mitch Henderson on Rense Show. Klaus Schwab has said face to face jobs will really no exist in the future. So the end goal will be digital enslavement camps that only the approved websites, you'll be able to visit. Inflation – blamed on Russia – please.. Sign up for our newsletter at sjwellfire.com
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal

Playbook to Take down and Control the Web
Keywords
abortionend timesjudgementgrid downfall of the webinternet biometricsinternet takedownworship imageusa fall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: AI Data Center Boom To Generate &#8220;Tsunami&#8221; of Toxic E-Waste

Report: AI Data Center Boom To Generate “Tsunami” of Toxic E-Waste

Chase Codewell
Study Links Severe Infections to Dementia Risk Years Later

Study Links Severe Infections to Dementia Risk Years Later

Douglas Harrington
Astronomers Confirm Youngest Known Planet, Less Than 1 Million Years Old

Astronomers Confirm Youngest Known Planet, Less Than 1 Million Years Old

Edison Reed
Lactic acid bacterium shows promise in flushing nanoplastics from the body

Lactic acid bacterium shows promise in flushing nanoplastics from the body

Willow Tohi
Former Google DeepMind Researcher Resigns, Warns AI Could &#8220;Kill Us All&#8221;

Former Google DeepMind Researcher Resigns, Warns AI Could “Kill Us All”

Chase Codewell
Could a short-term, low-calorie regimen ease the burden of Crohn&#8217;s disease?

Could a short-term, low-calorie regimen ease the burden of Crohn’s disease?

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy