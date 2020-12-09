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Fever Dreams - Idiopan, Udu and Acoustic Guitar
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14 views • December 09, 2020
Here is an improvisation that started out on my idiopan tank drum. Later I added a shaker, some tin pot sounds and an udu hand drum to complement the idiopan. With all the percussion in place I improvised a track on my Martic acoustic guitar tuned to dadgde with a capo at the e fret to bring it into tune with the open e tuning of the idiopan. I also duplicated the idiopan track and added some strange reverse pitch shifting effects via guitar rig six to make a hazy hallucinogenic background wash to the whole song. This lead to the title fever dreams as it kind of reminds me of the strange dreams that happen when you are sick with a fever and disoriented in the dreamworld.
Thanks for listening :-)
Thanks for listening :-)
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