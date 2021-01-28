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Spreading Awareness. How About a new Group....Call it 'Democrats For Freedom" Maybe Democrats will be Willing to Listen
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140 views • January 28, 2021
I am exploring ways to somehow connect with the closed-minded group who are unaware that Big Global media is not the one and only source of true info.
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