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Texas AG Paxton to businesses: Don’t listen to Biden on vaccine mandate
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101 views • November 11, 2021
There was a big win over the weekend for states fighting Biden’s vaccine mandate. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has this advice to businesses in response. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has more from the White House.
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