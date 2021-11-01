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Big Pharma Wifi Radiation and CAT Scan Radiation-Lethal Combo Killed My Mom
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119 views • November 01, 2021
Big Pharma Wifi Radiation and CAT Scan Radiation-Lethal Combo Killed My Mom
Death via Protocol
John 10:10 KJV Jesus says,
“The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have life and that more abundantly."
Jesus called Merck,
"Venomous snakes! Poisonous Vipers!"
Luke 23:34
“Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do...
Father, I forgive them, because they know not what they do. In Jesus' name.
John 3:16
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
King James Version (KJV)
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
#big
#pharma
#poison
#radiation
Death via Protocol
John 10:10 KJV Jesus says,
“The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have life and that more abundantly."
Jesus called Merck,
"Venomous snakes! Poisonous Vipers!"
Luke 23:34
“Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do...
Father, I forgive them, because they know not what they do. In Jesus' name.
John 3:16
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
King James Version (KJV)
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
#big
#pharma
#poison
#radiation
Keywords
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