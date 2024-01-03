Create New Account
Rapidly Approaching The Self-Rescue Phase Of The Collapse
glock 1911
Published a day ago

As the communists continue their political and physical persecution of Christians, conservatives, patriots and dissidents, we need to remember that God requires that we resist.  It also means that no one is coming to save us from this mess-we are our own rescuers-until that day when Jesus returns in fulfilment of Scripture.  In the meantime we all have plenty to do, not the least of which is training, skills and physical fitness to prepare for these challenging times.

Keywords
weaponspreppingsalvationsurvivalend timesfitness

