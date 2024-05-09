Create New Account
Jesse Kelly | FBI FABRICATED Trump's "Classified" Documents?!
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago

Jesse Kelly  |  FBI FABRICATED Trump's "Classified" Documents?!    Julie Kelly returns to take a victory lap on something she brought up almost two years ago. Remember the FBI's raid on Mar-A-Lago and the infamous photo of Trump's "classified" documents laid out on the floor? Turns out, the FBI, like everything, lied about the severity of those documents.

 

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

