Does Your Life Suck
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
41 followers
Follow
1
41 views • 20 hours ago

Does Your Life Suck


Now therefore thus saith the Lord of hosts; Consider your ways. 6 Ye have sown much, and bring in little; ye eat, but ye have not enough; ye drink, but ye are not filled with drink; ye clothe you, but there is none warm; and he that earns wages earns wages to put it into a bag with holes. 7 Thus saith the Lord of hosts; consider your ways.                                 Hag 1:5-7 (KJV)


Haggai ask you this question,


Consider why you are working your fingers to the bone, however, you never seem to get ahead?


Consider why You seem to have everything you need, however, you are never satisfied?


Consider this, is it possible that something is missing?


