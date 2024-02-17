Aaron Russo's Mad As Hell

This is a show he produced in 1991 before they assassinated him as a serious threat to the deep state. We met Aaron at a Libertarian Party national convention. He was a powerful, knowledgeable champion for our team. He was also a highly successful movie producer with awesome credits to his name.
He talked about David Rockefeller's attempts to recruit Russo to the dark side: "You can do anything you want and have a permanent Get Out Of Jail Free card". Failing that, they killed him. Mad As Hell gives some insight to where he was coming from.
