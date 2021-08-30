President Trump Interview August 30 2021

t's not surprising no one has been fired for the debacle in Afghanistan. These people stole an election. They're not accountable to the public. They're not accountable to anyone. We won't get accountability for Afghanistan until we get accountability for November 3, 2020 Election!



"This is the greatest humiliation in the History of our Country" - President Donald J. Trump https://t.me/LizHarrington76/1011



"We had the strongest Border in the History of our Country. Now we have 8 months later we have the weakest Border, by far, in the History of our Country. We don't even have a border, actually" - President Donald J. Trump https://t.me/LizHarrington76/1012



"I am extremely proud of what I've done. At the same time freedom and choice, all of those things you have to have. You can't force people to do it. You have people that for good reason, for their reasons, they don't want to have it. I don't think you should be forcing them." - President Donald J. Trump https://t.me/LizHarrington76/1013



"We have an evil corrupt media, it's corrupt as can be." - President Donald J. Trump https://t.me/LizHarrington76/1014



Source, One America's News Network



*For educational purposes.