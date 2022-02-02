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SH_P's-Smart Lightbulbs have Transmitters-Zigbee BODY AREA NETWORK-App
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79 views • February 02, 2022
Body Area Networks are coming for all of humanity. Pull up your socks, lend a hand to help a person and know that you are being bombarded with radio frequency.
Diplomat borrows Money from China 1.2 Million he is/ was dept of foreign affairs and trade
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/francois-philippe-champagne-bank-of-china-1-2-million-mortgage
Search for devices:
https://fccid.io/
zigbee systems-
https://www.google.com/search?q=zigbee+body+area+sensor&;ei=Y-70YZWLLZqo0PEP5cms2Aw&oq=zigbee+body+area+&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAEYATIFCCEQoAEyBQghEKABOgcIABBHELADOgcIABCwAxBDOgQIABBDOgUIABCRAjoFCAAQgAQ6BQguEIAEOgYIABAWEB46CAgAEBYQChAeSgQIQRgASgQIRhgAUIIFWNkwYMdKaAFwAngAgAG8AYgBjw6SAQQwLjExmAEAoAEByAEKwAEB&sclient=gws-wiz
A case of a HScada scan Zigbee non consenting biomedical test subject making this victim a slave
http://www.derekjamesdunlop.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/RFID-Microchip-Verification-Nanomaterials.pdf
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If you are compelled to donate-- please plant a seed for food in your community
Diplomat borrows Money from China 1.2 Million he is/ was dept of foreign affairs and trade
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/francois-philippe-champagne-bank-of-china-1-2-million-mortgage
Search for devices:
https://fccid.io/
zigbee systems-
https://www.google.com/search?q=zigbee+body+area+sensor&;ei=Y-70YZWLLZqo0PEP5cms2Aw&oq=zigbee+body+area+&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAEYATIFCCEQoAEyBQghEKABOgcIABBHELADOgcIABCwAxBDOgQIABBDOgUIABCRAjoFCAAQgAQ6BQguEIAEOgYIABAWEB46CAgAEBYQChAeSgQIQRgASgQIRhgAUIIFWNkwYMdKaAFwAngAgAG8AYgBjw6SAQQwLjExmAEAoAEByAEKwAEB&sclient=gws-wiz
A case of a HScada scan Zigbee non consenting biomedical test subject making this victim a slave
http://www.derekjamesdunlop.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/RFID-Microchip-Verification-Nanomaterials.pdf
Join me on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9UPXcV6Ziax3rXgkAuRtsw
Join me on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/
If you are compelled to donate-- please plant a seed for food in your community
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