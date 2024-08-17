TRUMP SPEAKS ₪ AT 'FIGHTING ANTISEMITISM' EVENT

The job of the President of the United States, as it stands now, barely rates better than a Starbucks; it's the position of a manager who has to follow endless, unwritten rules, while avoiding prolapse from having one's tuchis being attacked 24/7





This is what happens when you pass the buck 💸





Archiving this - was going to only post the short, with a link to this...but there's some epic kvetching that must be heard in full context - this is best listened to with a soundtrack lightly playing in the background, and yer pal VfB found the perfect thing!





Jewish Music [Instrumental] | Relaxing Klezmer Music | Scenic Travel Destinations





https://youtu.be/IKppz4JxBM8





Trump has admitted that he's a snake; question is - whom are you going to bite? 🐍





Trump participated in a 'fighting antisemitism' event after launching 'Jewish Voices for Trump.'





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wtd_m1ohtu0