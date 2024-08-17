BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TRUMP SPEAKS ₪ AT 'FIGHTING ANTISEMITISM' EVENT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
68 views • 8 months ago

The job of the President of the United States, as it stands now, barely rates better than a Starbucks; it's the position of a manager who has to follow endless, unwritten rules, while avoiding prolapse from having one's tuchis being attacked 24/7


This is what happens when you pass the buck 💸


Archiving this - was going to only post the short, with a link to this...but there's some epic kvetching that must be heard in full context - this is best listened to with a soundtrack lightly playing in the background, and yer pal VfB found the perfect thing!


Jewish Music [Instrumental] | Relaxing Klezmer Music | Scenic Travel Destinations


https://youtu.be/IKppz4JxBM8


Trump has admitted that he's a snake; question is - whom are you going to bite? 🐍


Trump participated in a 'fighting antisemitism' event after launching 'Jewish Voices for Trump.'


---------------------------------------------------------------------

STAY CONNECTED AND STAY AHEAD WITH FOX 5 DC


Subscribe to FOX 5 DC on YouTube » https://youtube.com/channel/fox5dc?sub_confirmation=1


Read the latest local and national news on fox5dc.com » https://fox5dc.com/


Watch FOX 5 DC programming live » https://fox5dc.com/live


Get your local forecast from the FOX 5 DC Weather team » https://www.fox5dc.com/weather


Learn how to follow us on social media, download our news and weather mobile apps, find us on your Smart TV and sign up for our daily newsletter » https://fox5dc.com/connect-with-fox-5-on-mobile-social-smart-tv-and-our-newsletter


Follow FOX 5 DC on Facebook » https://facebook.com/fox5dc


Follow FOX 5 DC on Twitter » https://twitter.com/fox5dc


Follow FOX 5 DC Instagram » https://instagram.com/fox5dc


Vote in the daily FOX 5 DC InstaPoll » https://fox5dc.com/instapoll


FOX 5 DC, WTTG-TV and FOX 5 PLUS, WDCA-TV are owned-and-operated TV stations of the Fox Broadcasting Company. We are located in Washington, D.C. and serves the entire Washington metropolitan area (including Northern Virginia, Maryland, and the Martinsburg, West Virginia area). Our studio is based in Bethesda, Maryland.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wtd_m1ohtu0

israeljewsnoahide lawspresident donald john trumpsynagogue of satanthe snakemanagermulti pronged attackfighting antisemitismjewish voices for trump
