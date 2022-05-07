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Social-Emotional Learning - How the Left is Using SEL & DATA MINING to Brainwash YOUR Kids
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94 views • May 07, 2022
According to Stacie Clayton, Lisa Logan:

"In our opinion, there is an undercurrent of social justice, critical race theory, race and gender power and privilege, gender fluidity, collectivism, sexualization and other disturbing ideologies flowing throughout this curriculum. In addition, generally, the lessons steer students away from (or don’t mention) their family. Some lessons suggest going to someone for support or help or ideas; however, if a family member is mentioned at all as one of these, family is usually the last source mentioned. The students are encouraged to “stand up”, “speak out”, “start a movement”, etc. One of the criticisms of CRT (Critical Race Theory) is that it has an objective of turning people (especially children and youth) into activists. The language and ideas in this curriculum support the link between those theories and this content. Also, the videos, pictures and cartoons are not demographically representative of our country. The white students are almost always the minority in these lessons and almost always are portrayed as the harasser, the agitator, the bully, the instigator, etc. We are certain that if the roles were reversed, certain groups would call out racism on this. Similarly, we are concerned that the “negative” roles are universally assigned to the white student. It would have been preferable for the curriculum to not portray a single ethnic group in the negative roles and for the cartoons and videos to be more representative of the demographic of our country."
Full Report
https://www.utahparentsunited.org/uploads/1/3/3/6/133631373/8th_grade_review-second_step__detailed__.docx.pdf


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Keywords
educationmind controldata miningbeckreformglenncrtselcritical race theorysocial emotional learning
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