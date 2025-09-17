BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SICK: Xi & Putin Caught Plotting Organ Transplants for “Eternal Life”
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
700 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 1 day ago

Recently, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were caught on a hot mic discussing organ transplants as a path to “eternal life.” While they dream of living forever, ordinary people are treated as spare parts. Joining me is health expert Kim Bright, who exposes how the elites’ obsession with immortality ties into organ harvesting, declining life expectancy, and the war on humanity—and how we can fight back. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Perfect Origins - Vive Biotics: Visit https://www.perfectorigins.com/vivebiotics/mia.html

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy