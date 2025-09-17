SICK: Xi & Putin Caught Plotting Organ Transplants for “Eternal Life”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recently, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were caught on a hot mic discussing organ transplants as a path to "eternal life." While they dream of living forever, ordinary people are treated as spare parts. Joining me is health expert Kim Bright, who exposes how the elites' obsession with immortality ties into organ harvesting, declining life expectancy, and the war on humanity—and how we can fight back.