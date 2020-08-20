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Jon Rappoport - Contact Tracing Minority Report
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80 views • August 20, 2020
The invention of false reality, the hypnotic persuader
by Jon Rappoport August 19, 2020 (To join our email list, click here .) Recently, I’ve been writing about my early research on AIDS and the lessons learned in the 1980s. This is perhaps the most important lesson, and it led to a curious conclusion...
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/08/19/covid-the-invention-of-false-reality-the-hypnotic-persuader/
#contacttracing #contacttracers #minorityreport #nomorefakenews #jonrapopport
by Jon Rappoport August 19, 2020 (To join our email list, click here .) Recently, I’ve been writing about my early research on AIDS and the lessons learned in the 1980s. This is perhaps the most important lesson, and it led to a curious conclusion...
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/08/19/covid-the-invention-of-false-reality-the-hypnotic-persuader/
#contacttracing #contacttracers #minorityreport #nomorefakenews #jonrapopport
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