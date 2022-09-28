Bill Gates Focuses on Vaccine Development and Promotion Due to Huge Returns on Benefits

https://gnews.org/post/p1qcg775b
09/21/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: Bill Gates said back in 2010 that of all the things he’s done, vaccine development and promotion gets the greatest return. So he’s clearly interested in the financial advantages of vaccines
