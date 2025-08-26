According to Dr. Leonard Coldwell, the use of statin drugs is tantamount to "mass murder" and can reduce life expectancy by at least 20 years.



"Your brain is made from cholesterol. A statin drug is a cholesterol-lowering drug. So if you want to have a brain the size of a marble, just keep on taking them."



"You do not die of too much cholesterol. There is no such thing as too much cholesterol. You die only from not enough."



"I have patients that have cholesterol of 600. They're the healthiest people. Never been sick."



"Statin drugs are the most dangerous, useless drugs ever invented."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!