I Help A Very Special Client Find A Home - EGGNOG THE BULLDOG

You know, when I go around with my customers, whether they’re buyers or sellers, you really have to pay particular attention to what they’re looking for.





And today I’m going out with a special buyer and by asking her questions, then I’ll get the answers.





And that’s how I tailor the house that she wants to buy.





Because I’m not trying to sell a house.





I’m trying to facilitate the sale of the house.





And by doing that, both the buyer and the seller will always be happy.





So I’m going to introduce to you Eggnog the Bulldog. (My daughter’s Instagram Star!)





And she’s been looking for a house for a while.





She’s getting on in years.





And we’ll go from there. We’ll see how it works.

Below is a picture of Eggnog The Bulldog starring in an episode of “Fat & Jobless”





So I understand, Eggnog, the most important thing to you is finding a place with a yard. Why? Why is that?





Well, I understand you like to get around.





You don’t want steps anymore, so you want one level.





Is that right?





That’s what I thought.





So let’s look around for a house that is a ranch style, no steps, has a nice yard, and perhaps you’d like a fence.





Oh, I’m sorry.





And what did you say about a sunroom? Oh, you wanted a sunroom? Why?





Because you like to look around? Thank you.





Let’s start looking!





And of course, one of the great features about this home is the sunroom.





Now, what we’re looking for is a fenced-in yard. And yes, indeed, it is fenced.





Plenty of room to travel and keep them safe.





And of course, one thing that Eggnog mentioned in the interview is that she wanted a bed with a ramp.





So, this is what we have it. Built in, custom made, and she is a very happy camper.





And, of course, we’ll chime in with Eggnog’s sister, Igloo.





Do you enjoy living here? Tah dah! (You gotta see this…)





https://bergerpoints.com