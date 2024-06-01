🚨 Zionist Settlers have gathered in #Nablus under the Protection of the IOF to Attack Residents - West Bank, Palestine

🚨 Zionist settlers have gathered in #Nablus under the protection of the IOF to attack residents.

Settlers have closed the Awarta, Beit Furik, and Deir Sharaf checkpoints around the city and are attacking vehicles.

This vengeful response comes after the Awarta crossing operation that killed two IOF soldiers, following a call by the mother of the killed IOF soldier to besiege the city until the executor of the operation is found.

adding... Nablus is a Palestinian city in the West Bank, located approximately 49 kilometres (about 30 miles) north of Jerusalem.