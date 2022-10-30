Pelosi, Pedophilia, the Dead CPS Babies near Bohemian Grove

Documentary Investigative Reporting by Patrick Howley.
In this daring documentary, executive producer Patrick Howley explores the epidemic of children dying in the Child Protective Services system near Bohemian Grove in California. He breaks bombshell information about Nancy Pelosi's links to pedophilia in the area.
A follow-up to his previous documentary "Save the Babies," Howley's film will startle you and make you see the world in a different way.
