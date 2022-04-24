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The Richard Leonard Show (PREVIEW)
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30 views • April 24, 2022
The Triggers Are Real: Veterans Face Lifetime Scars From Battle, But There is Hope!
This week on the Richard Leonard Show, we address the triggers that veterans face in regular life, after service in wars around the world that most don't feel made a positive difference for humanity. Richard covers all of the different triggers that veterans experience when coming home from combat, and shares the story of a viral video on TikTok of a Vietnam veteran, who tells his wife about the horrors of war over a nice dinner, after being reminded of his past after seeing a sunset.
This week on the Richard Leonard Show, we address the triggers that veterans face in regular life, after service in wars around the world that most don't feel made a positive difference for humanity. Richard covers all of the different triggers that veterans experience when coming home from combat, and shares the story of a viral video on TikTok of a Vietnam veteran, who tells his wife about the horrors of war over a nice dinner, after being reminded of his past after seeing a sunset.
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