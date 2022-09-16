Wake Up! 9/11 - The ENGINE at CHURCH & MURRAY

In this episode we go into great detail about the trajectory of an ejected engine out the corner of Tower 2. We used calculations to determine it's velocity and note that there wasn't much in the way of heat coming from it nor much damage to the concrete. That engine should have decimated that street corner.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.