Wake Up! 9/11 - The ENGINE at CHURCH & MURRAY

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In this episode we go into great detail about the trajectory of an ejected engine out the corner of Tower 2. We used calculations to determine it's velocity and note that there wasn't much in the way of heat coming from it nor much damage to the concrete. That engine should have decimated that street corner.