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Piers Corbyn's Call for Action: "Together We Have the World to Win."
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127 views • September 09, 2020
"You have nothing to lose but the chains in your minds. Together we have the world to win."
Piers Corbyn organized and led the anti-lockdown march in Trafalgar Square, London on August 29, 2020.
On release from Sheffield police station, Piers announces a greater mass rally which is scheduled for September 26th, Trafalgar Street,12 noon.
Stopnewnormail.net
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Piers Corbyn
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://youtu.be/2bjCkG6n0RI
Original title: "OUR MOVEMENT, WE CAN WIN" Says Piers Corbyn
Piers Corbyn organized and led the anti-lockdown march in Trafalgar Square, London on August 29, 2020.
On release from Sheffield police station, Piers announces a greater mass rally which is scheduled for September 26th, Trafalgar Street,12 noon.
Stopnewnormail.net
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Piers Corbyn
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://youtu.be/2bjCkG6n0RI
Original title: "OUR MOVEMENT, WE CAN WIN" Says Piers Corbyn
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