Anna Von Reitz at Republic of Texas Congress Session 14 April 2018

Republic of Texas

This is the afternoon session and the speaker is, Judge Anna Von Reitz, an Alaska State Superior Court Justice explains the mess we are in and how it has happened..

May God Have MercyBy Anna Von ReitzYes, may God have mercy on a country so ignorant that it doesn't even know its own name.It happened again this morning. A PhD blathering about "the" Republic and "the" United States of America, and clearly mistaking these entities for the actual government of this country.People ---- the Proper Name of this country and its government is: The United States of America.The United States of America.Upper and Lower Case. The definite article, "the", is capitalized and is part of the name.Also notice, it is not incorporated.This is not "USA, Inc." or anything like that.The United States of America is an unincorporated Holding Company. It functions as a public trust entity. It's a Federation of Sovereign States of the Union, formed September 9, 1776, and still kicking.Wake up!!!How many times do I have to say this?The only "Republic" associated with The United States of America is the funky Papist Municipal UnitedStates Government operating as a Municipality chartered by the Roman Pontiff and allowed by Article1, Section 8, Clause 17.That "Republic" is not to be confused with our "republican" form of government nor mistaken for our republican States of the Union.That "Republic" is a foreign plenary oligarchy that has acted as a predator upon our States and People and committed endless crimes of fraud, deceit, and piracy against us.So, stop parroting words you don't understand. And pay attention to words.The United States of America is not "the" United States of America.The United States is not "the" United States.Is everyone so ignorant, so dumbed-down, so utterly clueless that you don't know the name of your own country?Well, learn! Learn fast!