Biden Commutations - Capital Punishment - 51st State

Biden commutes sentences of 37 federal death row prisoners





President Biden used his clemency authority Monday to commute the sentences of 37 of the 40 men on federal death row to life without parole, in one of the most significant moves taken against capital punishment in recent presidential history.





Biden did not commute the sentences of three men who were involved in cases of terrorism or hate-fueled mass murder, including Robert Bowers, convicted for the 2018 mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue; Dylann Roof, convicted for the 2015 mass shooting at a Black church in Charleston, S.C.; and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of the 2013 bombing at the Boston Marathon.





How President Biden is trying to Trump-proof his legacy





President Joe Biden dared his Republican successor this week to eliminate his signature law bringing clean-energy manufacturing projects across the country, including GOP-leaning states and congressional districts.





"Will the next president stop a new electric battery factory in Liberty, North Carolina, that will create thousands of jobs?" the lame-duck American leader said in a speech Tuesday at the Brookings Institution, a center-left think tank. "Will he shut down a new solar factory being built in Cartersville, Georgia? Are they going to do that?"





The Death Penalty Is Appropriate





Genny Rojas was four years old when her aunt and uncle, Veronica and Ivan Gonzales, tortured and murdered her. They suspended her alive by a hook on the closet wall in their apartment. They shook her violently, strangled her, beat her with a hairbrush, and handcuffed her for days. She died after she was forced into a scalding bath tub for three minutes.





Government shutdown is averted just after deadline as Congress rejects Trump’s debt limit demands





Facing a government shutdown deadline, the Senate rushed through final passage early Saturday of a bipartisan plan that would temporarily fund federal operations and disaster aid, dropping President-elect Donald Trump’s demands for a debt limit increase into the new year.





Eric Trump shares X post of Donald Trump ‘buying’ Canada, Greenland, and Panama Canal





Eric Trump's recent X post depicts Donald Trump seemingly adding Canada, Greenland, and Panama to an Amazon shopping cart. This follows Trump's repeated assertions of wanting to purchase Greenland for national security reasons, make Canada the 51st state, and reclaim control of the Panama Canal.





