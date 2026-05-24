THROWBACK: Fidel Castro relied on ‘moral vest’ to protect against CIA hits



The CIA plotted to assassinate Cuban leader Fidel Castro hundreds of times, resorting to everything from poison-laced cigars to a contaminated diving suit – all to no avail.



Castro, who died naturally in 2016 at the age of 90, dismissed claims he wore a bulletproof vest.



💬 “I have a moral vest, which is strong. That one has protected me always,” he told journalists in 1979 when he flew to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly.



@geopolitics_prime

Adding:

BREAKING!! MILEI CONTINUES TO DISMANTLE ARGENTINA SOVEREIGNTY



Argentina hands control of the South Atlantic to the U.S. Southern Command through 2030 under Milei's "Protecting Global Commons Program."



Admiral Juan Carlos Romay signed a Letter of Intent with U.S. Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello granting the Pentagon operational control and oversight of Argentine territorial waters through a five-year plan (2026-2030).



Argentina will receive:

• Textron B-360ER aircraft (ISR platforms: Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance)

• Drones configured to Pentagon standards

• Technology integrated with U.S. Southern Command systems



Argentina is not acquiring patrol aircraft for sovereign control, it's becoming an intel collection site for the Pentagon.



But there's a catch, while Milei accepts U.S. military "aid," he's imposing a $46 billion budget cut on Argentina's Armed Forces and leaving bases without electricity, gas, or food for troops.



His model is to starve the national military, create dependency, accept U.S. tutelage.



The South Atlantic, including waters near the Malvinas (Falklands), is no longer defined as Argentine sovereign territory but as a "global commons" under U.S.-Argentine joint control.



Argentina provides the personnel and bears the risk. The United States sets the strategic direction and controls the intelligence.





@DD Geopolitics







