“Our Military is Under Attack from Within" - Racist, anti-American Propaganda

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Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch:
“Our military is under attack – from within. These documents show racist, anti-American CRT propaganda is being used to try to radicalize our rising generation of Army leadership at West Point,” Judicial Watch President @TomFitton.
Read at judicialwatch.org