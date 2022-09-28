New Russian Steps to War 09/28/2022

Putin is threatening to declare War! Biden Adviser said that the US will “Respond Decisively” if Russia uses nuclear weapons. In other news, the U.N. Chief urges to end nuclear weapons for “future generations” and suddenly in New York, there are nuclear attack instructions on busses and T.V. ads. Do they know something we don’t?



00:00 - Russia to Declare War

04:25 - US will “Respond Decisively” if Russia use Nuclear

08:03 - Patrol Spots Russian Naval Ships at Alaska

10:39 - Iodine Pills

13:24 - Covert Intel Updated

17:10 - Joseph’s Kitchen

21:10 - Submarines Attack America

25:31 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

26:58 - Berkey Water Systems





