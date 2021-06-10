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A substance Rant by the Show Host @ AZ Audit.
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21 views • June 10, 2021
Candid conversation little bit of a rant little bit of knowledge at the Audit in Phoenix Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum where the host just took it upon himself and chatted a little regarding what was happening while he was waiting to interview people and the information that he received from various sources that was of the Cuff. I hope you enjoy it.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP Media
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP Media
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
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