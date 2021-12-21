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Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat: Which Church are you?
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20 views • December 21, 2021
The continued study of Revelation 2 & 3 - the 2 churches commended by Jesus Christ for not giving in to sin and the Satanic church. Helping to prepare the church for the return of Jesus Christ, tune in to Pastor Ruth's weekly fireside chats. Attached is picture is of a church just before it was destroyed by a volcano on the island of La Palma.
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