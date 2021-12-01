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UN & EU's Plan to Replace Farms 'CITIES2030' Digital Twin of Food Supply [29.11.2021]
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1 view • December 01, 2021
https://cities2030.eu/project/
https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/wuf9.html
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cities+2030&;t=h_&ia=web
As our food supply is systematically dismantled, the EU is funding a project to create "Urban Food Systems" and a blockchain-based "digital twin" platform to track indoor farming and synthetic meat from laboratory to plate to sewers. Is this an organic response to a crisis, or a nefarious plan, generations in the making, being realized before our eyes? Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/29/eus-plan-to-replace-farms-cities2030-digital-twin-of-food-supply/
41,281 views Premiered 21 hours ago
Ice Age Farmer
276K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pEk9sfC5ohc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/wuf9.html
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cities+2030&;t=h_&ia=web
As our food supply is systematically dismantled, the EU is funding a project to create "Urban Food Systems" and a blockchain-based "digital twin" platform to track indoor farming and synthetic meat from laboratory to plate to sewers. Is this an organic response to a crisis, or a nefarious plan, generations in the making, being realized before our eyes? Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/29/eus-plan-to-replace-farms-cities2030-digital-twin-of-food-supply/
41,281 views Premiered 21 hours ago
Ice Age Farmer
276K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pEk9sfC5ohc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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