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Biden's 'Tax the Rich' Plan Sugarcoats Massive Tax Hikes on All
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43 views • March 30, 2022
President Joe Biden unveiled a $5.8 trillion budget proposal for 2023 with a record increase in taxes. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has more on the new budget and the controversy now surrounding it.
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