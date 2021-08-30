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OUTSIDE MASK MANDATE - MAN STANDING UP FOR HIS RIGHTS - Don't Tread On Me! - Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth, 083021
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82 views • August 30, 2021
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/36043
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video has an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose the rights.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video has an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose the rights.
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