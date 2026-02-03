BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Date: Feb. 3, 2026 - Lesson 22-2026. Title: Wait for the Lord: Justice Belongs to God
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
16 views • 23 hours ago

Proverbs 20:22 calls God’s people away from personal vengeance and toward patient trust. Instead of repaying evil with evil, wisdom commands restraint and confidence in the Lord’s justice. God alone sees fully, judges rightly, and delivers at the proper time. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore why retaliation corrupts the heart, how waiting on the Lord protects the soul, and why true victory belongs to those who entrust justice to God rather than taking it into their own hands.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


