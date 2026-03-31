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ISRAEL'S CONNECTION TO THE DEATH OF CHARLIE KIRK❗ [JIMMY DORE WITH WHITNEY WEBB]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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In this segment Whitney Webb talks to Jimmy about the striking overlap between the coordinated effort to dismiss the Jeffrey Epstein scandal as "nothing to see" and the similar campaign to shut down any investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination. Webb notes that both efforts involve the same gatekeeping tactic: telling people not to look where they're being told not to look, dismissing legitimate questions as "conspiracy theories," and refusing to demand the release of full records.


She emphasizes that critical thinking and independent research are essential, urging audiences to examine primary sources rather than accepting any journalist's word—including her own—without scrutiny. Webb further encourages people to investigate major events like 9/11, regime change wars, COVID, and Kirk's assassination for themselves, and to follow the sourcing she provides in her detailed work.


Whitney Webb on Twitter: https://twitter.com_whitneywebb

Whitney’s website: https://unlimitedhangout.com/


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0nrzkrjS3o

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israeljimmy dorewhitney webbcharlie kirk assassination psyopkeep asking questions
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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