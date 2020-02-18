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American Airlines Whistle-blower
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96 views • February 18, 2020
Confirming evidence the American Airlines flight is depositing strasospheric injections above my home. Conclusion: Given the persistence of the trail (40+ minutes ), the aircraft's high bypass turbofan engines, and the slowly spreading nature of the trail, as well as the recorded temperature and humidity at altitude, Lufthansa can never make the claim that its aircraft emitted ice crystal contrails above my head. This aircraft unquestionably engaged in spraying chemtrails above my home.
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