Mainstream Media Increasingly Questioning Official Covid Narrative

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
For several days mainstream media outlets have been reporting stories on the Covid narrative that they would not have touched just months ago. Early treatment to avoid hospitalization? Rapidly fading efficacy of the shot? Serious doubts on the wisdom of a "booster" regime? All of this had been until very recently considered anathema to the MSM. So what's changing and why? Also today, an update and reflection on breaking news from Afghanistan.