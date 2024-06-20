Janet Yellen DESTROYS all remaining faith in the western financial system by declaring earned interest can be STOLEN at will

- US theft of Russian assets, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen justifying the action as legal. (0:03)

- US economic sanctions and their impact on global currencies. (2:03)

- The potential of the BRICS currency as a decentralized, non-US-dominated world reserve currency. (7:13)

- New economic system using gold and currencies for international trade. (12:23)

- The potential replacement of the US dollar as the global reserve currency with the BRICS currency. (17:46)

- The potential of the BRICS currency as an alternative to the US dollar and its implications for global finance. (23:20)

- The potential collapse of the US dollar and the BRICS currency, with references to gold and economic destruction. (27:42)

- Investing in gold and silver for financial protection. (33:37)

- Gold-backed currency and its benefits. (37:27)





