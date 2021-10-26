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BOOM! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History
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195 views • October 26, 2021
Polly goes over the history of ENTRUST, the company that has the contract for the Digital Passports in the UK (coming soon to your country?)
Subscribe to Polly's 2nd channel, MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
REFERENCES:
DOCUMENTARY: The Silence of the Quandts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpQpgd_EeWY
UK Vax passport article: https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/vaccine-passports-contracts-government-covid-two-years-2023-1127579
BMW Breaks Silence on Nazi Past: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/bmw-dynasty-breaks-silence-its-nazi-past-2362634.html
Billionaires Lives are Harder than You Think: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/bmw-billionaire-heirs-say-their-lives-are-harder-than-you-think-1.1276016
Quandt Media Prize List: https://second.wiki/wiki/herbert_quandt_medien-preis
#covipass #vaccinepassport #GreatReset #medicaltyranny #amazingpolly
RELATED LINKS:
https://amazingpolly.net/
https://amazingpolly.net/medical-mafia.html
SOURCE : https://www.bitchute.com/video/ByKbaT79NcAJ/
Subscribe to Polly's 2nd channel, MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
REFERENCES:
DOCUMENTARY: The Silence of the Quandts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpQpgd_EeWY
UK Vax passport article: https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/vaccine-passports-contracts-government-covid-two-years-2023-1127579
BMW Breaks Silence on Nazi Past: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/bmw-dynasty-breaks-silence-its-nazi-past-2362634.html
Billionaires Lives are Harder than You Think: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/bmw-billionaire-heirs-say-their-lives-are-harder-than-you-think-1.1276016
Quandt Media Prize List: https://second.wiki/wiki/herbert_quandt_medien-preis
#covipass #vaccinepassport #GreatReset #medicaltyranny #amazingpolly
RELATED LINKS:
https://amazingpolly.net/
https://amazingpolly.net/medical-mafia.html
SOURCE : https://www.bitchute.com/video/ByKbaT79NcAJ/
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