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Vaccines: Sacrificing the Children to Save the Vulnerable.
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144 views • December 17, 2021
Dr Roger Hodkinson says there's no need for Vaccines, they don't work and they kill you. And Rick Munn believes that we should prepare for Global upheaval.
Dr. Roger Hodkinson is the CEO and Medical Director of MedMalDoctors. He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University and became a Royal College certified general pathologist and a Fellow of the College of American Pathologists. He has been recognised by the Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta as an expert in pathology.
Dr. Hodkinson has pleaded to stop the madness of COVID-19 fraud and the vaccines’ served up to fight the pandemic. He has called out deception, Big Pharma, corrupt political leaders and a compliant mainstream media.
Millions are demonstrating every week around the globe against tyrannical policies of vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and other punitive and cruel measures in the name of public health. While many of us are aware that our Governments are not acting in our interests, we remain unsure of their ultimate objective and just how far they are will go to enforce change.
Rick Munn describes himself as ‘a concerned citizen with experience in humanitarian work in East Africa, in prison ministry and post conflict restoration.’ Rick’s view is that we will see upheaval in many countries in the next 12 months and we should be prepared.
Asia Pacific Today. December 17, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week on our website.
And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv
Dr. Roger Hodkinson is the CEO and Medical Director of MedMalDoctors. He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University and became a Royal College certified general pathologist and a Fellow of the College of American Pathologists. He has been recognised by the Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta as an expert in pathology.
Dr. Hodkinson has pleaded to stop the madness of COVID-19 fraud and the vaccines’ served up to fight the pandemic. He has called out deception, Big Pharma, corrupt political leaders and a compliant mainstream media.
Millions are demonstrating every week around the globe against tyrannical policies of vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and other punitive and cruel measures in the name of public health. While many of us are aware that our Governments are not acting in our interests, we remain unsure of their ultimate objective and just how far they are will go to enforce change.
Rick Munn describes himself as ‘a concerned citizen with experience in humanitarian work in East Africa, in prison ministry and post conflict restoration.’ Rick’s view is that we will see upheaval in many countries in the next 12 months and we should be prepared.
Asia Pacific Today. December 17, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week on our website.
And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv
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