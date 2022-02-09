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Ottawa Police Steal Truckers Fuel/Jerrycans Feb9th For Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting Covid Mandates
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40 views • February 09, 2022
Ottawa Police Steal Truckers Fuel/Jerrycans Feb9th For Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting Covid Mandates
Jim Kerr Church of BuBBles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8vha3Lx3sU
Freedom Convoy - Jim Kerr Catches Police Stealing Gas - full length
Jim Kerr Church of BuBBles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8vha3Lx3sU
Freedom Convoy - Jim Kerr Catches Police Stealing Gas - full length
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