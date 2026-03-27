THE END OF ACIP? DR. ROBERT MALONE SAYS AN HHS INSIDER IS WORKING AGAINST LEADERSHIP

mRNA vaccine pioneer Robert Malone, MD examines reports that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) may be disbanded—a development that could signal a major shift in U.S. vaccine policy. As a key advisory body to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ACIP has long shaped national immunization schedules and guided which vaccines are recommended across the country.





Dr. Malone explains how ACIP’s influence extends far beyond recommendations, impacting insurance coverage, school requirements, and federal vaccine programs. Its potential removal raises critical questions about how future vaccine decisions will be made, who will assume that authority, and what standards will guide public health policy moving forward.





In a striking development, Dr. Malone also raises concerns about internal dynamics within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), alleging that a “mole” inside the agency may be undermining the Secretary’s agenda. The claim adds a new layer of tension to an already evolving landscape, highlighting concerns about transparency, internal alignment, and accountability within federal health institutions.





As scrutiny of public health agencies intensifies, these reported changes are being viewed by some as a push for reform, while others see potential disruption to long-standing systems. Looking ahead, Dr. Malone explores what this could mean for vaccine development, authorization pathways, and informed consent.





If ACIP’s role is diminished or eliminated, it may fundamentally reshape how vaccines are evaluated and recommended in the United States—marking a potential turning point in the future of public health policy.