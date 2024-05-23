Create New Account
Past Lives Emotions, Spirit Attachments and Law of Attraction, Why Many People Feel They Have Past Lives? Soul Condition and Law of Attraction
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 16 hours ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/fTfpo-nMauE

20090207 God's Laws - Law Of Attraction P1


Cut:

21m47s - 24m01s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************




“EVERYTHING IS BASED STILL ON LAW OF ATTRACTION – WHAT’S HAPPENED BETWEEN YOU AND EVEN IN THE SPIRIT WORLD IS DUE TO THE LAW OF ATTRACTION. EVERYTHING.”

@ 22m36s


“ANGER WAS YOUR RESISTANCE TO THE LAW OF ATTRACTION.”

@ 23m30s


“LAW OF ATTRACTION IS NOT SOMETHING YOU CAN MENTALLY CONSTRUCT. IT’S SOMETHING THAT HAPPENS AT THE SOUL CONDITION, WHICH IS TO DO WITH YOUR EMOTIONS, YOUR PASSIONS, YOUR DESIRES… EVERYTHING THAT’S HAPPENNING INSIDE OF YOU IS WHAT GOVERNS YOUR LAW OF ATTRACTION.”

@ 23m45s


Keywords
spiritualityreincarnationsimplepast lifesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionnew new agesoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningsoul condition and law of attractioni want to know everythingspirits and law of attractionspirit influence and attachment

