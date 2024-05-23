Past Lives Emotions, Spirit Attachments and Law of Attraction, Why Many People Feel They Have Past Lives? Soul Condition and Law of Attraction

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/fTfpo-nMauE

20090207 God's Laws - Law Of Attraction P1





Cut:

21m47s - 24m01s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************













“EVERYTHING IS BASED STILL ON LAW OF ATTRACTION – WHAT’S HAPPENED BETWEEN YOU AND EVEN IN THE SPIRIT WORLD IS DUE TO THE LAW OF ATTRACTION. EVERYTHING.”

@ 22m36s





“ANGER WAS YOUR RESISTANCE TO THE LAW OF ATTRACTION.”

@ 23m30s





“LAW OF ATTRACTION IS NOT SOMETHING YOU CAN MENTALLY CONSTRUCT. IT’S SOMETHING THAT HAPPENS AT THE SOUL CONDITION, WHICH IS TO DO WITH YOUR EMOTIONS, YOUR PASSIONS, YOUR DESIRES… EVERYTHING THAT’S HAPPENNING INSIDE OF YOU IS WHAT GOVERNS YOUR LAW OF ATTRACTION.”

@ 23m45s



