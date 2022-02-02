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What's the Point
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60 views • February 02, 2022
What’s the Point?
It’s that time of year.
Seven things to help you with the winter blues from ActOnEnergetics.com.
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Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
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It’s that time of year.
Seven things to help you with the winter blues from ActOnEnergetics.com.
Please “like” and share this video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
https://brandnewtube.com/@ActOnEnergetics
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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