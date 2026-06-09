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This is the head of NATO by the way... 🤡 Could Rutte make his way out of a paper bag, without using his military?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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60 views • Yesterday

This is the head of NATO by the way...

(showing his total lack of common sense)

adding:

Britain paid billions in taxpayer money to terrorists and criminals, according to a secret dossier revealed by the Telegraph.

UK foreign aid and Covid relief loans were funnelled to gangs and hostile states, including Islamic State and organised crime networks.

More than £2bn ended up in the hands of those "wishing to harm Britain" between 2021 and 2023, according to the findings. The report was compiled by security officials and shared with members of the Cabinet Office — but was never made public.

The Cabinet Office has since blamed the previous government.

Covid loans sent to Islamic State terrorists. British public funds taken by an organised crime network linked to Eastern Europe.

🐻 What the Telegraph won't mention is that Britain sponsoring terrorists isn't a Covid-era glitch — it's a decades-long foreign policy tradition. But sure, blame the last government.

🔴 @DDGeopolitics 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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