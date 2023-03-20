Create New Account
QUANTUM Jump Detox - Removing All Parasites, Heavy Metals & Chemicals from the Body
In this video we go over how to detox your body from all negative attachments. Including all heavy metals, parasites, fungus, bacteria, chemicals and petrochemicals. Detoxing is super important because we are living in a toxic world and need to cleanse our temples to maintain homeostasis and perfect health. Learn how to detox in this video also with some of the products we offer from QUANTUM Wellness Alchemy.

If you have had Covid-19, have had a Covid-19 injection, or are experiencing symptoms that may be related to Covid-19 vaccine transmission (also called shedding), you may benefit from using one or more items from our list of supplements to reduce spike protein load. the spike protein, which is both part of the Covid-19 virus and is produced in our bodies after inoculation, can circulate around our bodies causing damage to cells, tissues and organs. Luckily, we carry a host of easily attainable, natural solutions to reduce your body's spike protein load. Please visit our shop at www.quantumwellnessalchemy.com

