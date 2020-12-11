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Boom! Journal May Retract Key Study on COVID 19 Test
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61 views • December 11, 2020
Did you know that the research which validated the COVID 19 test is likely to be retracted by the journal that published it early this year? The web of lies is about to be torn down. But the presstitutes will go mute to save the pandemic hoax built on this unscientific paper.
Read my story on this news at https://www.ernestdempsey.com/journal-likely-to-retract-key-study-on-covid-19-test/.
Read my story on this news at https://www.ernestdempsey.com/journal-likely-to-retract-key-study-on-covid-19-test/.
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