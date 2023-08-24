Money & the Kingdom

June 11, 2023
Pastor Dean preaches on something he never has before - money & tithing. Under the New Covenant we are to give as the Holy Spirit leads, so why do so many pastors still preach Old Covenant tithing? This sermon addresses correct and incorrect ways to give and warns against pastors who use emotional manipulation to 'prosper'.
" But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully." 2 Corinthians 9:6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.