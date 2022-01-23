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Health and Wellness Coach Susan Neal Shares a Parents Guide to Kids Healthy Eating
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91 views • January 23, 2022
Childhood obesity is skyrocketing and there are several key reasons generating this very concerning trend in America. Tech gadgets causing a lack of exercise along with kids consuming foods out of boxes and bags instead of live produce has caused many children to become overweight. Nevertheless, certified health and wellness coach and RN, Susan Neal, gives great tips on how to get our kids to embrace fruits and vegetables. Taking our kids grocery shopping to pick out their new veggie of the week and learning how to cook it, will make them want to eat it. Susan discusses the dangers in genetically modified foods in that all these products have glyphosate residue which is a carcinogen. Susan is the author of eight healthy living books including her newest publication Eat God’s Food: A Kid’s Guide to Healthy Eating. Get ready to ditch the sugar and embrace the greens.


TAKEAWAYS

Planning your meal menu in advance helps form healthy food habits

Make sure your plate is loaded with foods that came out of the garden

Bad habits that promote the childhood obesity epidemic

How parents can limit calorie-rich sweets and processed foods


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Childhood Obesity Facts: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/childhood.html
Childhood Obesity Consequences: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/childhood/causes.html
Eat God’s Food Book: ​​https://amzn.to/3qWjQia
Trust for America’s Health stats on obesity: https://bit.ly/3t90t8v

🔗 CONNECT WITH SUSAN NEAL
Website: https://susanuneal.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HealthyLivingSeries/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/healthylivingseries/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/susannealyoga/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SusanNealYoga
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/SusanUNeal/

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Keywords
healthcancerglyphosatefoodvegetablestechnologyexercisedietsugarfathealthyweightcoachfruitseatingproducecarcinogenobesegenetically modified foodsoverweighttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showtech gadgetssusan neal
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