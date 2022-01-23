Health and Wellness Coach Susan Neal Shares a Parents Guide to Kids Healthy Eating

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TAKEAWAYS
Planning your meal menu in advance helps form healthy food habits
Make sure your plate is loaded with foods that came out of the garden
Bad habits that promote the childhood obesity epidemic
How parents can limit calorie-rich sweets and processed foods
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Childhood Obesity Facts: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/childhood.html
Childhood Obesity Consequences: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/childhood/causes.html
Eat God’s Food Book: https://amzn.to/3qWjQia
Trust for America’s Health stats on obesity: https://bit.ly/3t90t8v
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