Chess Game Continues Between U.S., Ukraine, Russia, Canada, Mexico and China

MAILBAG SHOW * 3.4.2025
WHITE HOUSE PAUSES ALL AID TO UKRAINE
https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/white-house-pauses-all-aid-ukraine-amid-rift-zelensky
ZELENSKY'S LIES EXPOSED
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250303/zelenskys-lies-exposed-did-palantir-give-trump--vance-the-real-ukraine-intel-1121614879.html
DEFENSE SECRETARY HEGSETH WARNED MEXICO OFFICIALS THAT...
https://nypost.com/2025/02/28/us-news/defense-secretary-pete-hegseth-privately-warned-mexican-officials-that-us-military-was-prepared-to-take-action-against-drug-cartels-report/
TRUMP RESUMES TARIFFS AGAINST CANADA AND MEXICO
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/just-president-trump-resums-tariffs-against-canada-mexico/
SEVEN CARTELS AND GANGS DESIGNATED AS TERRORISTS BY CANADA
https://gatewayhispanic.com/video/canada-fulfills-its-promise-to-the-us-seven-cartels-and-gangs-designated-as-terrorist-entities/
U.S./UKRAINE PREPARE TO SIGN MINERALS DEAL
https://www.reuters.com/world/us-ukraine-prepare-sign-minerals-deal-tuesday-sources-say-2025-03-04/
RUSSIA/CHINA ATTEMPT TO RECRUIT DISGRUNTLED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES
https://lite.cnn.com/2025/02/28/politics/us-intel-russia-china-attempt-recruit-disgruntled-federal-employees/index.html
RANDY QUAID CLAIMS THE HACKMANS MURDERED LIKE HEATH LEDGER
https://www.infowars.com/posts/some-scum-bags-did-it-and-staged-it-randy-quaid-claims-gene-hackman-wife-murdered-like-heath-ledger
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]